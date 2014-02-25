UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer tops Wawrinka in all-Swiss Indian Wells final
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 6-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Michal Przysiezny (Poland) 6-3 6-4 Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(4) 6-4 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Marius Copil (Romania) 6-3 6-4
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
March 19 Elena Vesnina survived a battle of attrition to beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.