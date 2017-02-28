Tennis-Den Bosch Open men's singles semifinal results
June 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 4-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 7-6(5) 6-2
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 5-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-3 2-1 (Rosol retired) 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 6-4 6-1 Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-2 6-4 Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Omar Alawadhi (United Arab Emirates) 6-2 7-5 7-Lucas Pouille (France) beat Adam Pavlasek (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-2 Marius Copil (Romania) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Daniel Evans (Britain) beat Dustin Brown (Germany) 6-2 6-3 Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-2 7-5 Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-4 Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) beat 2-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 7-6(4) 6-3
June 17 Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
June 17 Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.