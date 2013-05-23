Tennis-Israeli Peer forced to call time on career
Feb 28 Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Duesseldorf Cup Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 6-Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) beat 2-Tommy Haas (Germany)(Haas retired) Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) beat Jan Hajek (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-1 Guido Pella (Argentina) beat 7-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 7-6(5) 7-5 3-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Tobias Kamke (Germany) 6-3 6-4
Feb 28 Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 6-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-2 6-0 Casper Ruud (Norway) beat Akira Santillan (Japan) 6-4 6-4 Joao Souza (Brazil) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-2 7-6(3) 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Marco Cecchinato (Italy) 6-4 7-6(4) Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-2 7-5 Alessandro Gi
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 4-Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-4 7-6(4)