Tennis-Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
June 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Eastbourne International men's singles first round matches on Monday (prefix denotes seeding). Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(6) Jamie Baker (Britain) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat 8-Pablo Andujar (Spain) 6-1 6-1 Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 3-6 6-4 6-2
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-1 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 2-6 7-5 6-0
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)