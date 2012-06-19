Tennis-Memphis International men's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Eastbourne International men's singles results on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result).
Second round
* Marinko Matosevic (Australia) beat 1-Richard Gasquet (France) 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(3)
First round
6-Andy Roddick (U.S.) beat Sam Querrey (U.S.) 5-2 (Querrey retired) 7-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 6-4 7-5 Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) beat 5-Julien Benneteau (France) 6-3 2-6 7-6(4) Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 6-2 6-4 Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Michael Llodra (France) 6-4 6-3
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.