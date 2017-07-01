Tennis-Order of play for Monday at Wimbledon
July 2 Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (play starts at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
July 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Eastbourne International Men's Singles Final on Saturday 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 2-Gael Monfils (France) 6-3 6-4
July 2 Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (play starts at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
(Repeats with no changes to text) July 2 List of Wimbledon women's singles champions: 2016 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7-5 6-3 2015 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 6-4 6-4 2014 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 6-0 2013 Marion Bartoli (France) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-1 6-4 2012 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-1 5-7 6-2 2011 Kvitova (Czec
July 2 List of men's singles champions at Wimbledon: