Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Eastbourne International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 2-Gilles Simon (France) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 7-Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 3-6 7-5 6-3 Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat 3-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 7-5 6-3 Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 6-2 5-7 7-6(4) 8-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-7(6) 6-2 6-2 Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 4-Juan Monaco (Argentina) 6-4 6-4 Ivan Dodig (Croatia) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-2 7-6(7) Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-4 6-0
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5