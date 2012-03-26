KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26 Defending champion Novak Djokovic dispatched fellow Serb Viktor Troicki with a 6-3 6-4 win on Monday to move into the fourth round of the Sony Ericsson Open.

The world number one broke Troicki three times en route to his 11th consecutive win against his compatriot to set up a fourth round match against Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Gasquet, who has been a quarter-finalist in four tournaments so far this year, beat Spain's Albert Ramos 6-2 5-7 6-3.

Leading American Mardy Fish recovered from being a break down in the first set to defeat 28th ranked Kevin Anderson of South Africa, 6-4 6-3.

Fish advances to face Spain's 12th seed Nicolas Almagro who played solid tennis, committing just 10 unforced errors in his 6-3 6-4 win over compatriot Fernando Verdasco.

Later on Monday, Roger Federer takes on American Andy Roddick. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)