By Simon Evans
| KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26 Defending
champion Novak Djokovic dispatched fellow Serb Viktor Troicki
with a 6-3 6-4 win on Monday to move into the fourth round of
the Sony Ericsson Open.
The world number one broke Troicki three times en route to
his 11th consecutive win against his compatriot to set up a
fourth round match against Frenchman Richard Gasquet.
Gasquet, who has been a quarter-finalist in four tournaments
so far this year, beat Spain's Albert Ramos 6-2 5-7 6-3.
Leading American Mardy Fish recovered from being a break
down in the first set to defeat 28th ranked Kevin Anderson of
South Africa, 6-4 6-3.
Fish advances to face Spain's 12th seed Nicolas Almagro who
played solid tennis, committing just 10 unforced errors in his
6-3 6-4 win over compatriot Fernando Verdasco.
Later on Monday, Roger Federer takes on American Andy
Roddick.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)