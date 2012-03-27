* Roddick upsets Federer
By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26 Roger Federer's
run of 16 victories came to an end with a surprise defeat to
American Andy Roddick in the third round of the Sony Ericsson
Open on Monday, losing 7-6 1-6 6-4.
Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, bidding for his
second title of the season, dispatched fellow Serb Viktor
Troicki 6-3 6-4 and no longer needs to face Federer to defend
the tournament he won last year.
Celebrations have been rare for Roddick in recent times.
A series of injuries and illnesses have seen the 2003 U.S.
Open champion tumble down the world rankings to 34 and taken
their toll on the man who pushed Federer all the way in a
marathon final for the 2009 Wimbledon crown.
However, in front of a packed crowd under the lights at
Crandon Park, Roddick raised his arms in triumph after a display
of power hitting and big serving that gave him just his third
win in 24 encounters with Federer.
After Roddick edged the first set in a tiebreak, Federer
fought back strongly in the second.
But the match turned decisively in Roddick's favour early in
the third set when Federer missed out on three chances to break
in the second game and then was broken himself in the next.
Roddick never let loose of his grip to end a Federer winning
streak that took him two titles in Rotterdam, Dubai and Indian
Wells.
The defeat also finished a Federer run of 77 consecutive
victories against players outside the top 20.
"I felt like a lost against a former number one, not a guy
ranked in the thirties," said Federer, who added he had felt a
little flat.
"It's been maybe 30 matches this season. I am just feeling
like it's taken its toll a bit, which is normal.
"But I've played more tired in the past, so this was not the
most tired I have ever been, but you just start to feel it a
bit. I didn't just get the lucky break today that I got in
Indian Wells."
Roddick will next play Spain's Juan Monaco, who beat
France's Gael Monfils 4-6 6-3 6-4.
"You don't get to enjoy it for long. The process starts now
getting the body to recover after a late night and getting it
ready to go again," Roddick said.
"As much as you want to take it in, because obviously these
wins are few and far between, you have to get ready," he added.
World number one Djokovic broke Troicki three times en route
to his 11th consecutive win over his compatriot to set up a
fourth round match against Frenchman Richard Gasquet.
Gasquet, who has been a quarter-finalist in four tournaments
so far this year, beat Spain's Albert Ramos 6-2 5-7 6-3.
Leading American Mardy Fish recovered from being a break
down in the first set to defeat 28th ranked Kevin Anderson of
South Africa 6-4 6-3.
Fish advances to face Spain's 12th seed Nicolas Almagro, who
played solid tennis, committing just 10 unforced errors in his
6-3 6-4 win over compatriot Fernando Verdasco.
