UPDATE 1-Tennis-Second seed Dimitrov crashes out of Stuttgart Open
* Dimitrov lost only eight service points (Updates with quotes, latest result, details)
May 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Estoril Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Frederico Silva (Portugal) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-2 6-2 Gastao Elias (Portugal) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 6-4 3-6 6-3 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Salvatore Caruso (Italy) 6-2 6-3 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 6-3 6-2
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Benoit Paire (France) beat Peter Gojowczyk (Germany) 6-2 6-4 Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat 2-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-6(4) 6-3 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Bernard Tomic (Australia) 7-6(4) 6-2 Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-3 3-6 6-2
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 15 World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.