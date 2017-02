(Corrects score)

By Simon Evans

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26 World number three Roger Federer suffered a surprise defeat to American Andy Roddick 7-6 1-6 6-4 in the Sony Ericsson Open on Monday to end a 16-match winning streak for the Swiss maestro.

Roddick, who has slumped to 34th in the world, had his powerful forehand back to its best and was strong on serve, winning 69 percent of first service points.

The win was Roddick's first over a top three player since beating Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati in 2010.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom)