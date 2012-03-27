(Corrects score)

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26 World number three Roger Federer suffered a surprise defeat to American Andy Roddick 7-6 1-6 6-4 in the Sony Ericsson Open on Monday to end a 16-match winning streak for the Swiss maestro.

Roddick, who has slumped to 34th in the world, had his powerful forehand back to its best and was strong on serve, winning 69 percent of first service points.

The win was Roddick's first over a top three player since beating Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati in 2010 and his first against Federer since a 2008 win here at Key Biscayne.

The 29-year-old Roddick broke in the third game of the second set to take a grip on the match that he never gave up.

"I had my chances, I thought Andy did well to get the first set and then put me in the situation in the third ... he served really well, played aggressive and had a clutch serve when he needed it," said Federer.

"It was a great night for him and for American tennis, I guess, but it was tough for me. It was a close match that didn't go my way," he said.

"I came out a bit flat today, I was a bit tired, I guess, but it was more mental than physical, I think," added the 16-times grand slam winner.

