* Roddick rolls back years
* Federer says he felt flat
By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26 World number
three Roger Federer suffered a surprise defeat to American Andy
Roddick 7-6 1-6 6-4 in the Sony Ericsson Open on Monday to end a
16-match winning streak for the Swiss maestro.
Roddick, who has slumped to 34th in the world, had his
powerful forehand back to its best and was strong on serve,
winning 69 percent of first service points.
The win was Roddick's first over a top three player since
beating Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati in 2010 and his first
against Federer since a 2008 win here at Key Biscayne.
The 29-year-old Roddick broke in the third game of the
second set to take a grip on the match that he never gave up.
"I had my chances, I thought Andy did well to get the first
set and then put me in the situation in the third ... he served
really well, played aggressive and had a clutch serve when he
needed it," said Federer.
"It was a great night for him and for American tennis, I
guess, but it was tough for me. It was a close match that didn't
go my way," he said.
"I came out a bit flat today, I was a bit tired, I guess,
but it was more mental than physical, I think," added the
16-times grand slam winner.
