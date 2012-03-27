* Roddick rolls back years
* Federer's 16-game winning run halted
(Releads, adds quotes)
By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 26 World number
three Roger Federer was feeling the pace of his busy start to
the year after suffering a surprise 7-6 1-6 6-4 defeat to Andy
Roddick in the Sony Ericsson Open on Monday.
The third round loss to the American ended a 16-match
winning streak for the Swiss, which included his titles in
Rotterdam, Dubai and Indian Wells.
"I came out a bit flat today, I was a bit tired, I guess, but
it was more mental than physical," the 16-times grand slam
winner told reporters.
"That's maybe 30 matches for the season. I am just feeling
like it's taken its toll a bit, which is normal," he said.
"But I've played more tired in the past, so this was not the
most tired I have ever been, but you just start to feel it a
bit. I didn't just get the lucky break today that I got in
Indian Wells."
After sharing the opening two sets, Roddick saved three
break points against his serve in the opening game of the
decider, went on to break his opponent immediately and
maintained the advantage through to the end of the match.
"I have been playing so much. I tried to push myself and
gave myself a fighting chance, and then when things were under
control, he fought off those break point chances... and had the
perfect game after that," Federer added.
"I regret missing those opportunities and giving myself
maybe a chance," he said.
Roddick, who has slumped to 34th in the world, had his
powerful forehand back to its best and was strong on serve,
winning 69 percent of first service points.
The win was Roddick's first over a top three player since
beating Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati in 2010 and his first
against Federer since a 2008 win here at Key Biscayne.
"The game that I played for the break in the third set was
one of the best return games I've ever played. I think I hit
four forehand winners," the 2003 U.S. Open champion said.
"I played well tonight and served really well there at the
end," he added.
But Roddick was wary of talking up his chances in the
tournament too much.
"In 2008, I beat Roger and then lost to (Nikolay) Davydenko
in the next round. There's no script in sports. That's what
makes it the best entertainment in the world. It's not planned,"
he said.
The 29-year-old American said that despite the euphoria of
victory the result needed to be kept in perspective.
"It would be a little presumptuous to go from people
retiring me to all of a sudden talking about winning a Master's
event. Let's take it for what it's worth.
"It probably wasn't as bad as it seemed two weeks ago and
it's probably not all the way turned around because of one
match".
(Editing by John O'Brien)