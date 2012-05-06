* World number three returns in Madrid after rest
* Swiss eyes return to number one and Sampras record
* Nadal also looking to climb back above Djokovic
(Adds Nadal quotes and byline)
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, May 6 In fine fettle after a month-long
rest, Roger Federer is ready to get his clay season underway and
continue his bid to recapture the world number one ranking from
Novak Djokovic.
The 30-year-old Swiss maestro, who has not played since
losing to Andy Roddick at the Sony Ericsson Open at the end of
March, said he had needed some time away from tennis to recharge
his batteries and rid himself of one or two niggling injuries.
Federer has played some of his best tennis in years in
winning three titles this season, including the Indian Wells
Masters event, but knows that challenging Rafa Nadal on the
Spaniard's favoured clay and stealing his French Open crown in
Paris starting at the end of this month will be a tall order.
"I feel good about my chances of playing well in the next
few months," the world number three told a news conference
previewing this week's Madrid Open on Sunday.
"But then again I am coming back on clay and Rafa has been
so dominant on this surface for so many years so I know the task
ahead of me," added the 16-times grand slam singles champion.
In an intense start to the year, Federer played 23 matches
and lost three, reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open
before falling to Nadal and winning events in Rotterdam and
Dubai to add to his success in Indian Wells.
He also had a busy end to 2011, triumphing at the World Tour
finals in London in November after victories at the Paris
Masters and his home event in Basel.
BIG GOALS
The rest was vital, said Federer.
"I needed it because I did play so, so much and this break
was also looking ahead to what's to come and there's a lot on my
plate and I want to be fresh in my mind and fit in my body for
those big goals ahead," he added.
"It was more about relaxing my body because I had been
playing with some niggling injuries over a few weeks, or a few
months almost, and I am happy they went away.
"It was just to get away from tennis for a while really, get
away from the craziness that surrounds it, the matches and the
press and all that stuff.
"So that was nice to just recharge the batteries, that was
the key during this break."
If Federer can leapfrog number two Nadal and topple Djokovic
he would equal, and then have a chance of beating, Pete
Sampras's record of 286 weeks at the top and the Swiss said he
was in a "pretty good position" to do it over the coming months.
"All of a sudden if you do win a grand slam again you have a
shot and if I do I'll probably be extremely close to world
number one," he said.
"Then again - easier said than done. I know what it takes to
win a grand slam. It's hard, it's always been hard.
"It's still far away for me and my focus is on my next match
here on Wednesday.
"But it is a dream for me this year try to achieve that
again. I'll try to chase that as hard as I can and see if it's
possible. If not it's no problem and I'll just try to win
tournaments which is a thrill in itself."
Djokovic and Nadal both have a lot of points to defend in
the coming months, but the Spaniard is also eyeing a possible
return to the top of the rankings, where he has spent a total of
102 weeks during his career.
"I am in a good position thanks to a good start to the
year," Nadal told a separate news conference on Sunday.
"But right now I am closer to number three than number one,"
added the 25-year-old Mallorcan.
"Federer had a spectacular end to the year last year and has
started this year very well too.
"My first objective is always to qualify for the World Tour
finals and I am close to doing that so once that's done anything
else is a plus."
Second seed Nadal, the 2010 champion who lost in last year's
final to Djokovic, and third seed Federer, winner in 2009 when
he beat Nadal in the title match, both have byes into the second
round in Madrid and begin their campaigns on Wednesday.
Nadal takes on Nikolay Davydenko, who beat Ivo Karlovic on
Sunday, while Federer will play the winner of the first-round
match between fast-rising Canadian Milos Raonic and former world
number three David Nalbandian of Argentina.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford and Clare Fallon)