MADRID May 6 In fine fettle after a month-long
rest, Roger Federer is ready to get his clay season underway and
continue his bid to recapture the world number one ranking from
Novak Djokovic.
The 30-year-old Swiss maestro has not played since losing to
Andy Roddick at the Sony Ericsson Open at the end of March. He
said he needed some time away from tennis to recharge his
batteries and rid himself of one or two niggling injuries.
Federer has played some of his best tennis in years in
winning three titles this year, including the Indian Wells
Masters event, but knows that challenging Rafa Nadal on the
Spaniard's favoured clay and stealing his French Open crown in
Paris starting at the end of this month will be a tall order.
"I feel good about my chances of playing well in the next
few months," the world number three told a news conference at
the Madrid Open on Sunday.
"But then again I am coming back on clay and Rafa has been
so dominant on this surface for so many years so I know the task
ahead of me," added the 16-times grand slam singles champion.
Federer said he had needed time out after an intense start
to the year when he played 23 matches and lost just three,
reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open before falling
to Nadal. He won events in Rotterdam and Dubai to add to his
success in Indian Wells.
He also had a busy end to 2011, triumphing at the World Tour
finals in London in November after victories at the Paris
Masters and his home event in Basel.
BIG GOALS
The rest was vital, said Federer
"I needed it because I did play so, so much and this break
was also looking ahead to what's to come and there's a lot on my
plate and want to be fresh in my mind and fit in my body for
those big goals ahead," he added.
"It was more about relaxing my body because I had been
playing with some niggling injuries over a few weeks, or a few
months almost, and I am happy they went away.
"It was just to get away from tennis for a while really, get
away from the craziness that surrounds it, the matches and the
press and all that stuff.
"So that was nice to just recharge the batteries, that was
the key during this break."
If Federer can leapfrog number two Nadal and topple Djokovic
he would equal Pete Sampras's record of 286 weeks at the top of
the rankings and the Swiss said he was in a "pretty good
position" to do it over the coming months.
"All of a sudden if you do win a grand slam again you have a
shot and if I do I'll probably be extremely close to world
number one," he said.
"Then again - easier said than done. I know what it takes to
win a grand slam. It's hard, it's always been hard.
"It's still far away for me and my focus is on my next match
here on Wednesday.
"But it is a dream for me this year try to achieve that
again. I'll try to chase that as hard as I can and see if it's
possible. If not it's no problem and I'll just try to win
tournaments which is a thrill in itself."
Federer, who has a bye into the second round, begins his
Madrid Open campaign on Wednesday against the winner of the
first-round match between fast-rising Canadian Milos Raonic and
former world number three David Nalbandian of Argentina.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Peter Rutherford)