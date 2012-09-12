MADRID, Sept 12 Spain's Juan Carlos Ferrero, a
former world number one who won the French Open in 2003 but
whose career has been hampered by injuries, will retire after
playing at his home event next month, he said on Wednesday.
"The Valencia Open 500 will be my final tournament, in the
best possible scenario," Ferrero told a news conference
presenting the ATP event.
"This season injuries have prevented me from playing with
regularity and it was a tough year as I realised on the court
that I did not have the same ambition after 14 years at the top
level," added the 32-year-old.
"I am starting a new phase in my life with tremendous
excitement, I will continue to be involved with tennis through
the Valencia Open, the academy, the foundation that carries my
name and other projects."
Ferrero, who has slipped to 111 in the latest singles
rankings, turned professional in 1998 and went on to win 15
titles, including the Masters events in Monte Carlo and Rome.
As well as his grand slam title at Roland Garros, he reached
the final there in 2002 and the U.S. Open final in 2003, after
which he rose to number one and stayed there for eight weeks.
His last title came in Stuttgart in 2011 on his favoured clay.
Ferrero played in 17 Davis Cup ties for Spain, compiling an
18-6 record in singles rubbers, and helped the Iberian nation to
their first triumph in the competition in 2000 and subsequent
victories in 2004 and 2009.
"Among the memories I would pick out the Davis Cup win in
2000, because I understood afterwards how much it meant to the
country," said Ferrero, who clinched the trophy by beating
Australian Lleyton Hewitt in the fourth singles rubber.
"But certainly for a player winning a grand slam or getting
to number one in the world is the most important," he added.
"What I will miss most is the competition, it will difficult
to fill the void."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)