PARIS Nov 2 World number one Rafael Nadal will face compatriot David Ferrer at next week's ATP World Tour Finals in London, with last year's champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Roger Federer drawn in the second group on Saturday.

Nadal, featuring for the sixth time but seeking a maiden title at the season-ending event, will also play against seventh-ranked Czech Tomas Berdych and eighth-ranked Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in Group A.

Ferrer, whom Nadal was facing on Saturday in the Paris Masters semi-finals, is currently world number three.

Title holder Djokovic, who beat Federer last year at London's O2 Arena to claim his second Tour Finals crown, was drawn in Group B along with fifth-ranked Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro and ninth-ranked Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Six-time champion Federer, ranked sixth, will feature for the 12th consecutive year at the event where the only big name missing will be Briton Andy Murray, who is recovering from back surgery.

The same eight players were involved in this week's Paris Masters quarter-finals.

The winner of each group will face the runner-up in the other section in the semi-finals.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Stephen Wood)