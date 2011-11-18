LONDON Nov 18 Mardy Fish usually prefers
spending Thanksgiving relaxing at home with his family and
friends but this year's holiday will be spent hard at work, a
'reward' of sorts for what he describes as the most stressful
time of his career.
With his 30th birthday looming and time ticking on a steady
career spent in the shadow of Andy Roddick, the American will
make his debut at the ATP World Tour Finals on Sunday against
10-times grand slam champion Rafa Nadal at London's O2 Arena.
The late-blooming Fish is the only member of the elite
eight-man field to be playing at the season-ending showpiece for
the first time having sealed his place at the recent Paris
Masters where he had to retire with injury.
While the self-deprecating Los Angeles resident looked
relaxed as he sat on a sofa talking to reporters inside a bar in
the O2 on Friday, he said said the past few weeks had been
anxious ones as he added up the ranking points and wondered
whether injury would rob him of his chance to mix with the
game's royalty in London.
"I was stressed out, the most I've ever been in my career,"
Fish, who will also face 16-times champion Roger Federer and
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his round robin group.
"I didn't know how many points I would need. Going into
Paris I was eighth in the rankings and (Andy Roddick) told me
not to look at it. That's easy for him to say because he made it
eight times!
"I've spent a lot of time clicking on ATP WorldTour.com,
making sure nobody had played at two a.m. that I didn't know
about. But it's been a great, even the sleepless nights and the
days I was injured and the 25 days of rehab I've been doing to
make sure I'm fit for this."
Fish, who is confident a hamstring injury will have healed
by Sunday, is one of the game's late developers.
He first broke into the top 100 in 2006 and began a steady
rise that was interrupted by a slump at the end of 2009 when
injuries and poor form sent him back into three digits.
That proved the turning point, however, and with coach David
Nankin he has harnessed his natural flair and attacking playing
style with some extra steel.
SLOW MATURITY
"I wasn't ever a terrible player," he said. "I always had
results but would then go away for a month or two, maybe too
satisfied, sometimes I didn't play well or wasn't fit enough and
the consistency wasn't there.
"Maturity is the thing that comes to mind. Everybody grows
at a different rate and mine was a little bit slower than some
of the other guys who handled themselves better.
"I didn't go to college or university so my schooling was on
the road and real life and trying to make a living playing
tennis but was finding it harder and harder to get better."
Get better they did, and this year has been the most
consistent of his career with a sensational run through the
American hardcourt swing when he reached three consecutive
finals and beat Nadal in Cincinatti.
He has been inside the top 10 since May and dislodged close
friend Roddick as the top-ranked American in April.
These are heady times for Fish and he is clearly determined
to savour them.
"I've seen every one of these on TV and they look fun,"
Fish, who will be just a curious name for the majority of the
255,000 fans expected at the O2 over the next week.
"Going to the dinner last night and the gala and gathering
memories I might not get ever again. I'm taking it all in. My
parents are here, my wife's here, you know everyone who has
played a key role for me is here."
While he may be the outsider in the draw, Fish said he is
not just here to make up the numbers and wants to return.
"It's like flying first class, you don't know what you're
missing until you fly it once then you don't ever want to
leave," he said. "In Roger's case it's flying privately!
"When I got to the top 10 and then slipped out to 11 for a
couple of wesk it felt terrible. "I hope I'm in this position
next year too. I'm going to experience this whole new thing and
will want to come back."
Of his matchup with Nadal on Sunday, Fish said he would take
heart from his performance against the Spaniard on the fast
Cincinatti courts this year.
"Rafa presents a couple of issues for sure," he said. "But
it's a nice introduction to the tournament because playing
against the best is what it's all about. I've never played him
indoors but I always enjoy being up against him."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)