LONDON Nov 12 Serbia's Novak Djokovic cemented his place as the number one in tennis when he beat Roger Federer 7-6 7-5 to win the ATP World Tour Finals crown on Monday.

Djokovic, who began the year by winning the Australian Open, came from behind in both sets to end Swiss Federer's hopes of a seventh title at the year-ending tournament.

The 25-year-old hit back from 3-0 down in the first set and then trailed again in the second before claiming victory after two hours 14 minutes of absorbing action.