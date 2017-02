PARIS Nov 10 Czech Tomas Berdych beat Serbian Janko Tipsarevic 7-5 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters and book his place for the ATP World Tour Finals on Thursday.

Fifth seed Berdych's win also sent France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and American Mardy Fish to the Nov. 20-27 event at the 02 in London.

The line-up for the season-ending tournament is now complete as world number one Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and David Ferrer have already qualified.

