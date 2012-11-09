LONDON Nov 9 Britain's Andy Murray reached the semi-finals of the ATP World Tour Finals after winning the opening set of his final Group A clash 6-2 against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday.

Big rival Novak Djokovic clinched top spot in the group earlier against Tomas Berdych and Murray walked on to the O2 Arena court knowing that winning one set would see him finish runner-up.

Frenchman Tsonga, despite losing his opening two round-robin matches, could have reached the semis at Murray's expense with a straight-sets victory but a loose start scuppered his chances.

Murray, who beat Berdych in his opening round-robin match before losing to Djokovic, surged into a 4-0 lead as a languid Tsonga gifted the Scot two service breaks.

Tsonga finally got off the mark in the fifth game but it did little to alter the flow of the match as U.S. Open champion Murray wrapped up the opening set in 33 minutes. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)