Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Australia and Czech Republic on Friday Australia lead 4-Czech Republic 2-0 On Friday Nick Kyrgios (Australia) beat Jan Satral (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-3 6-2 Jordan Thompson (Australia) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3 6-4