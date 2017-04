March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Italy and Switzerland on Saturday Italy lead 4-Switzerland 3-0 On Saturday Simone Bolelli/Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Marco Chiudinelli/Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 6-3 6-1 6-3 On Friday Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 7-5 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) 7-6(14) 6-3 4-6 5-7 7-5