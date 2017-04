March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between France and Canada on Saturday 5-France lead Canada 3-0 On Saturday Richard Gasquet/Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Philip Bester/Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 7-6(4) 6-1 7-6(4) On Friday Gilles Simon (France) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 7-5 6-3 6-3 Gael Monfils (France) beat Frank Dancevic (Canada) 6-3 6-1 6-3