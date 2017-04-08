Tennis-Den Bosch Open men's singles round 2 results
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-4 6-1
April 8 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Serbia and Spain on Saturday 8-Serbia lead Spain 3-0 On Saturday Viktor Troicki/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) beat Pablo Carreno/Marc Lopez (Spain) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-0 4-6 6-2 On Friday Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 6-4 6-3 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-3 6-4 6-2
June 15 World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Lucas Pouille (France) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(8) Tommy Haas (Germany) beat 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat 5-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 7-6(3) 5-7 7-6(6) 6-Mischa Zverev (Germany) beat Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) 7-6(1) 6-2