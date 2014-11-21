Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Final match between France and Switzerland on Friday 5-France are level with Switzerland 1-1 On Friday Gael Monfils (France) beat Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-1 6-4 6-3 Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2