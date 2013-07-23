July 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Gstaad International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday
Daniel Brands (Germany) beat Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) 6-3 3-6 6-2
Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 6-4 7-6(7)
Victor Hanescu (Romania) beat Dustin Brown (Germany) 7-6(6) 6-2
Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(2)
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Adrian Ungur (Romania) 6-4 6-7(2) 6-1
Pablo Andujar (Spain) beat Victor Crivoi (Romania) 6-1 6-2
Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) beat Kenny De Schepper (France) 6-4 6-4
8-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 6-2 6-3