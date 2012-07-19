Tennis-Tsonga beats Goffin to win Rotterdam title
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Gstaad International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 1-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Martin Fischer (Austria) 4-6 7-6(1) 6-3 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Dustin Brown (Germany) 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2 Jan Hernych (Czech Republic) beat 7-Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-3 2-6 6-4 Lukasz Kubot (Poland) beat 2-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-4 6-2
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.