June 17 Tommy Haas showed he was still capable
of springing a surprise at the age of 34 by ending a three-year
title drought and beating second seed Roger Federer 7-6 6-4 in
the Halle Open final on Sunday.
The German, who needed a wildcard to play in the event as he
is now ranked 87th, had declared himself 'mystified' with his
unexpected passage to the final.
He was even more amazed on Sunday after beating a
30-year-old opponent who was the overwhelming favourite to win a
sixth title at the Wimbledon warm-up event.
Haas's win also snapped a 10-year losing streak against
Federer, with the Swiss having won their last nine meetings
dating back to the 2002 Paris Masters.
Haas last captured a title at the same grasscourt venue in
2009. Just weeks later he enjoyed his most successful run at
Wimbledon when he reached the semi-finals and will be hoping
Sunday's result will also be a launchpad for another run deep
into the tournament.
Federer has already enjoyed a memorable week at the German
town in North Rhine-Westphalia after the main pathway up to the
tennis stadium was named after him.
The 16-times grand slam champion is unlikely to be too
concerned about failing to clear the final hurdle here as he
would have fine-tuned his game for Wimbledon during the four
matches he has played here.
