June 17 Roger Federer eased to a 6-1 7-6 (10) win over Belgium's David Goffin to reach the semi-finals of the Halle Open on Friday.

The top-seeded Swiss, who is returning to match fitness after missing the French Open through injury, was made to work hard in the second set but completed victory after saving five set points in one hour and 21 minutes.

Federer, who has not claimed an ATP title this year, is seeking to win for a ninth time at the German tournament, which he uses as a traditional warm-up to Wimbledon. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)