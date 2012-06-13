Tennis-Buenos Aires Open men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from second-round singles matches at the Halle Open men's tournament on Wednesday. Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (Germany) 6-4 6-4 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-3 6-2 Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat 4-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-4 3-6 6-3 5-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Zhang Ze (China) 6-1 6-1
Feb 18 Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Result from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Final on Saturday 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-3 6-4