Tennis-Memphis International men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Memphis International Men's Singles Final on Sunday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-1 6-4
June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Halle Open men's singles semi-final matches on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * Tommy Haas (Germany) beat 8-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 7-6(5) 7-5 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-1 6-4
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.