Tennis-Gentle giant Cilic profits from new aggressive streak
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Halle Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-3 7-6(6) 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 6-3 6-1 6-Lucas Pouille (France) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 1-6 6-3 6-4 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-3 6-2 Florian Mayer (Germany) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-0 6-4 Karen Khachanov (Russia) beat Gilles Simon (France) 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat David Ferrer (Spain) 3-6 7-5 6-3 3-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-7(7) 6-3 6-4 7-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 6-0 4-6 6-2 Mischa Zverev (Germany) beat Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) 6-4 6-4
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-5 3-6 6-2 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 5-7 6-4
* Zverev reaches final for second year in a row (Updates with Zverev in final, quotes, details)