Tennis-Gentle giant Cilic profits from new aggressive streak
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Halle Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 7-6(4) 6-4 Florian Mayer (Germany) beat 6-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-7(6) 6-4 6-3 Andrey Rublev (Russia) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-0 3-6 6-3 Karen Khachanov (Russia) beat 3-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3-2 (Nishikori retired)
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-5 3-6 6-2 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 5-7 6-4
* Zverev reaches final for second year in a row (Updates with Zverev in final, quotes, details)