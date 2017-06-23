Tennis-Gentle giant Cilic profits from new aggressive streak
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Halle Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat 7-Roberto Bautista (Spain) 6-7(6) 7-6(1) 6-1 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 6-3 6-4 Richard Gasquet (France) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-1 3-6 6-1 Karen Khachanov (Russia) beat Andrey Rublev (Russia) 7-6(8) 4-6 6-3
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-5 3-6 6-2 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 5-7 6-4
Zverev reaches final for second year in a row