UPDATE 2-Tennis-Davis Cup world group round 1 Draw
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Draw from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 matches on Friday Round 1 Australia lead 4-Czech Republic 2- 0 6-France lead Japan 1- 0
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Halle Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat 6-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-3 6-4 Benjamin Becker (Germany) beat Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 7-5 6-3 Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 7-5 4-6 6-3 5-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-4 2-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Lucas Pouille (France) 6-7(5) 6-1 6-4
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Draw from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 matches on Friday Round 1 Australia lead 4-Czech Republic 2- 0 6-France lead Japan 1- 0
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Australia and Czech Republic on Friday Australia lead 4-Czech Republic 2-0 On Friday Nick Kyrgios (Australia) beat Jan Satral (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-3 6-2 Jordan Thompson (Australia) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3 6-4
Feb 2 Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.