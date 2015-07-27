Tennis-Kerber wins in third round at Miami Open but Keys loses
March 26 Top seed Angelique Kerber advanced to the fourth round at the Miami Open on Sunday, but eighth seed Madison Keys was sent packing.
July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the German Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-4 7-6(3) Lucas Pouille (France) beat Inigo Cervantes (Spain) 7-6(2) 6-4 Florian Mayer (Germany) beat Albert Montanes (Spain) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 6-4 6-3
March 26 Top seed Angelique Kerber advanced to the fourth round at the Miami Open on Sunday, but eighth seed Madison Keys was sent packing.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Sunday Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) beat 8-Madison Keys (U.S.) 7-5 7-5 11-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Patricia Tig (Romania) 6-3 6-0 14-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Peng Shuai (China) 4-6 6-3 7-5 1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 6-4 7-5 7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Taylor Townsend (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 Risa Ozaki (Japan) beat Julia Goerges (Germany) 7-6(5) 6-3