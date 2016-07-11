Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
July 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 7-6(5) 6-4 Maximo Gonzalez (Argentina) beat 5-Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-2 2-6 7-6(4) 6-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Jan Satral (Czech Republic) 6-3 3-6 6-2 Grega Zemlja (Slovenia) beat Marvin Moeller (Germany) 6-1 6-2 Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 6-3 5-7 6-1 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 6-4 6-3 Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) beat Gerald Melzer (Austria) 6-4 7-6(5)
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35