Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the German Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-4 3-6 7-6(4) 14-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Roberto Bautista (Spain) 6-4 3-6 6-2 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 3-6 6-3 6-2 Jan Hajek (Czech Republic) beat 15-Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 6-4 2-6 6-4 12-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-1 6-3 2-Tommy Haas (Germany) beat Blaz Kavcic (Slovenia) 6-1 4-6 6-4 Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat 16-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 4-6 6-1 7-6(6) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat 13-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-3 6-7(3) 6-2 11-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 7-5 6-3 Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat 10-Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-1 4-6 6-4 Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat 6-Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-2 1-6 6-1 5-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Gael Monfils (France) 6-4 6-4
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2