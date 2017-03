April 12 Champion Juan Monaco of Argentina will face American John Isner in the semi-finals of the U.S. men's Clay Court Championship on Saturday, in a re-match of last year's Houston final.

Third-seeded Monaco cruised past American qualifier Robby Ginepri 6-1 6-0 in just 56 minutes, never facing break point, while Isner booked his place in the semi-finals with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

The big-serving Isner produced 19 aces and won 89 per cent of his first serve points as he overpowered the Lithuanian.

In other semi-final, top seed Nicolas Almagro will face 22-year-old American Rhyne Williams after Spaniard Almagro defeated Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-4 6-4.

Almagro is seeking his 13th career title on his Houston debut. All of his previous 12 wins also been on clay.

Williams beat Spaniard Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo 7-6 1-6 6-4. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)