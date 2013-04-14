Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
April 14 American John Isner won the U.S. men's clay court championship in Houston with a 6-3 7-5 win over top seeded Spaniard Nicolas Almagro on Sunday.
For fifth seeded Isner, the runner-up in Houston last year, the title is his sixth on the ATP Tour. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5