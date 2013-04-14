Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
April 14 American John Isner won the U.S. men's clay court championship in Houston with a 6-3 7-5 win over top seeded Spaniard Nicolas Almagro on Sunday.
For fifth seeded Isner, the runner-up in Houston last year, the title is his sixth on the ATP Tour but his first on clay and his performance drew the praise of his opponent.
"He did a really good job today. He played aggressive," said Almagro, who like Isner was playing in his first final of 2013.
"He served like normal, but today was tough for me. I want to congratulate him, because he's a really good player and a good person and I think he did a good job this week."
World number 23 Isner broke the 12th-ranked Spaniard three times to secure the win 81 minutes.
Isner finished with seven aces to Almagro's five and set a tournament record with 64 aces during his run to the title, beating Pete Sampras' mark of 60 in 2002. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5