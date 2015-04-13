Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
April 12 American Jack Sock won his first ATP singles title defeating compatriot Sam Querrey 7-6(9) 7-6(2) in the final of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Sock, playing in his first ATP final, saved three set points in the first set tie-break which came after a two hour rain delay when Querry was up 5-4.
There was still little to choose in the second set between Sock ranked 46th in the world and Querrey, four places above him in the rankings.
Querrey broke to go 4-3 up but Sock broke right back and came out comfortably on top in the second tie-break to secure the win in one hour and 45 minutes.
It was the first time since 2003, when Andre Agassi defeated Andy Roddick, that two Americans faced each other in the Houston final.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.