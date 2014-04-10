UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer tops Wawrinka in all-Swiss Indian Wells final
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Dustin Brown (Germany) beat 1-John Isner (U.S.) 6-4 6-7(7) 7-6(4) Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 7-Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-3 6-4 Round 1 6-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Somdev Devvarman (India) 7-6(4) 6-2 Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 6-1 6-2
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
March 19 Elena Vesnina survived a battle of attrition to beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.