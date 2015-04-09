Tennis-WTA boss keen to let coaches instruct players from stands
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 1-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Samuel Groth (Australia) 6-3 6-3 3-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-0 6-3 7-Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 6-3 6-3 8-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-1 4-6 6-0
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.
March 24 Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.