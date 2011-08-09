By Steve Keating
MONTREAL
MONTREAL Aug 8 Juan Martin Del Potro stormed to
a 6-4 6-0 first round win over Finland's Jarkko Nieminen at the
Rogers Cup on Monday, the Argentine continuing his impressive
comeback with the U.S. Open on the horizon.
Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, is on the comeback
trail after missing eight months of last season recovering from
wrist surgery.
The 22-year-old opened the season with second round losses
in Sydney but has been in red hot form since, posting a 34-7
record that included wins at Delray Beach and Estoril.
"I'm doing well this season, I have beaten top 10 players,
there have been many good things for me in this year," said Del
Potro, who was ranked 484th in February but has clawed his way
back into the top 20.
"Of course, I'm looking forward for the next Grand Slam,
it's my favorite and it will be my first time there since 2009,
so will be fantastic for my confidence.
"But it's very tough every tournament for me after 2010. I
was completely out of the circuit and now I'm trying to recover
my game, my fitness, everything," he added.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, seeded 13th, was the top ranked player
in action. The muscular Frenchman survived a couple of wobbles
before knocking out Italian Fabio Fognini 6-4 7-6 (7-0).
Swiss 14th seed Stanislas Wawrinka eased pass Argentine David
Nalbandian 6-1 6-4 while Latvia's Ernests Gulbis, riding the
momentum from his hard court win in Los Angeles, rallied past
former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain 3-6 6-1
7-5.
Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray,
looking to win the title for a third successive time, return to
action on Tuesday for the first time since Wimbledon.
In evening ceremonies Djokovic accepted the ATP number one
ranking trophy while Federer quietly celebrated his 30th
birthday.
