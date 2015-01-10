Jan 10 Top seed Stanislas Wawrinka inched closer to his third Chennai Open title on Saturday, beating Belgium's David Goffin 7-5 6-3 in the semi-final.

Fourth seed Goffin tried his best against the Australian Open champion but an aggressive Wawrinka, winner in Chennai in 2011 and 2014, belted 31 winners to set up a final clash with Slovenian qualifier Aljaz Bedene.

"David is tough to play, he plays really fast and made me move a lot but I played my best match of the week," Wawrinka said in a courtside interview.

"I was really, really aggressive, serving well and I'm really happy to go through," said the Swiss who hit 31 winners in the match.

He also committed 24 unforced errors but the world number four did not fuss over it.

"When you try to play aggressive, you need to take some risks and that was the plan against him.

"I did really well today even if I made some unforced errors. I was going for the shots, trying to make him run and hit some winners. I'm playing well."

Bedene, who beat Wawrinka in the quarter-final in Chennai two years ago, overcame Spaniard Roberto Bautista 3-6 6-3 7-6(8) in the first semi-final. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)