March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Indian Wells men's singles
first round results from California on Thursday. (* denotes new
result)
* Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 6-1 6-2
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Rui Machado (Portugal)
7-6(6) 4-6 6-2
Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-3 6-2
Frederico Gil (Portugal) beat Rhyne Williams (U.S.) 6-3 6-7(6)
6-4
Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) beat Rik De Voest (South Africa)
6-1 6-4
Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 7-6(1) 6-4
Dudi Sela (Israel) beat Amer Delic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2-6 6-0 6-2
Pablo Andujar (Spain) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 3-6
7-6(2)
Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Jesse Levine (U.S.) 6-7(10) 7-6(4)
6-2
Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat Alex Bogomolov Jr. (Russia)
7-6(7) 4-6 7-6(3)
Matthew Ebden (Australia) beat Igor Kunitsyn (Russia) 6-1 4-6
6-4
Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Jack Sock (U.S.) 5-7 6-0 6-1
Robby Ginepri (U.S.) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 1-6 6-3 6-4
Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Matthias Bachinger
(Germany) 6-4 6-2
Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Olivier Rochus (Belgium) 4-6 6-3
6-4
Lukasz Kubot (Poland) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-4 6-2
