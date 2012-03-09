March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Indian Wells men's singles first round results from California on Thursday. (* denotes new result) * Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 6-1 6-2 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Rui Machado (Portugal) 7-6(6) 4-6 6-2 Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-3 6-2 Frederico Gil (Portugal) beat Rhyne Williams (U.S.) 6-3 6-7(6) 6-4 Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) beat Rik De Voest (South Africa) 6-1 6-4 Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 7-6(1) 6-4 Dudi Sela (Israel) beat Amer Delic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 2-6 6-0 6-2 Pablo Andujar (Spain) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 3-6 7-6(2) Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Jesse Levine (U.S.) 6-7(10) 7-6(4) 6-2 Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat Alex Bogomolov Jr. (Russia) 7-6(7) 4-6 7-6(3) Matthew Ebden (Australia) beat Igor Kunitsyn (Russia) 6-1 4-6 6-4 Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Jack Sock (U.S.) 5-7 6-0 6-1 Robby Ginepri (U.S.) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 1-6 6-3 6-4 Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Matthias Bachinger (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Olivier Rochus (Belgium) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Lukasz Kubot (Poland) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-4 6-2

