March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian
Wells men's singles second round matches on Sunday (prefix
denotes seeding, * new result).
* 5-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-2
6-2
* 10-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg)
6-4 6-2
* Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 20-Juergen Melzer (Austria) 6-3
6-3
* 19-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Ryan Sweeting (U.S.) 6-2
6-2
* Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat 15-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3
6-4
* Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat 31-Juan Ignacio Chela
(Argentina) 7-6(5) 6-7(7) 7-5
2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 6-1 6-3
26-Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-3 2-6
6-3
9-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) beat Marinko Matosevic
(Australia) 7-5 6-2
Nikolay Davydenko (Russia) beat Bjoern Phau (Germany) 7-5 6-2
