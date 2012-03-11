March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Indian Wells men's singles second round matches on Sunday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * 5-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-2 6-2 * 10-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-4 6-2 * Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 20-Juergen Melzer (Austria) 6-3 6-3 * 19-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Ryan Sweeting (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 * Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat 15-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 6-4 * Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat 31-Juan Ignacio Chela (Argentina) 7-6(5) 6-7(7) 7-5 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 6-1 6-3 26-Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-3 2-6 6-3 9-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) beat Marinko Matosevic (Australia) 7-5 6-2 Nikolay Davydenko (Russia) beat Bjoern Phau (Germany) 7-5 6-2 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston)

