March 20 World number one Novak Djokovic produced sublime form to clinch an unprecedented fifth men's title at Indian Wells with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic in the men's final on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Serb broke his opponent twice in the first set and three times in the second to wrap up victory in one hour and 17 minutes on a blazing hot afternoon at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

Australian Open champion Djokovic improved his stellar record for the year to 22-1 as he tied Rafa Nadal with a record-equalling 27th ATP Masters 1000 crown.

Djokovic, who beat long-time rival Nadal 7-6(5) 6-2 in the semi-finals, also maintained his perfect record against Raonic as he won their sixth career meeting. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)